Son Heung-Min Set to Miss First Month of Premier League Season After Asian Games Announcement

Son Heung-Min will miss the opening of the Premier League season after he was named in South Korea’s squad for the 2018 Asian Games.





The games will be held in Indonesia from August 14 to September 1 meaning he will miss Spurs’ first four games of the Premier League campaign.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Son is one of three players over the age of 23 that have been selected for the squad along with goalkeeper Cho Hyun-Woo and striker Hwang Ui-Jo.

Although the decision to allow Son to play is Tottenham’s with the competition not taking place in an international match window and the Premier League campaign beginning on August 11.

Son will almost certainly urge Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to allow him to play with this tournament being his last opportunity to be granted exemption from mandatory 21-month military service that will likely begin in 2020.

SAEED KHAN/GettyImages

U23 coach Kim Hak-Bom told reporters in Seoul that does not know when their star player will arrive in Indonesia but insisted he would definitely be playing in the competition.

"Son will definitely play, but we don't know when he will join the team," he said.

"Son is eager to play at the Asian Games, and he is an essential player to use. We hope he can join the team as soon as possible, because adjusting to hot weather in Indonesia isn't easy."

The 2018 Asian Games begin on August 14.