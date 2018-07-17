Spurs Set to Make Club Record £44m Bid for Versatile World Cup Winning Defender

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

Tottenham have made a £44m approach to Stuttgart over the potential signing of World Cup winning breakout defender Benjamin Pavard.

The 22 year old has already been sought by European giants including PSG and Bayern Munich, but TEAMtalk report that Spurs are now favourites for the versatile defender's signature. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The player himself is keen to play in the Champions League, having told L'Equipe recently: "I have always said that I want to play in the Champions League one day. But I appreciate what Stuttgart has given me."

The exciting French centre-back can also play at right-back and was scorer of a stunning long range strike in the last 16 of the World Cup, bringing Les Bleus level at 2-2 against Argentina before Kylian Mbappe blew the game wide open with a quickfire double. 

Spurs have had a dull transfer window this far, but have registered an interest in several players including Colombia international Yerry Mina and his international teammate Wilmar Barrios.

Christophe Morin/IP3/GettyImages

Pavard would be intended as a long-term replacement for wantaway Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld, who spent much of last season on the bench after a contract dispute with the club and is expected to leave the club this summer.

However, Stuttgart will still be hoping to hold onto their star man, with Stuttgart sporting director Michael Reschke saying: "The interest has increased a notch since Saturday with enquiries from top clubs in Europe. But we will not sell Benji for €50 this summer - we want to keep him."

The French player was ever present in the Bundesliga last season, scoring once.

