VIDEO: Manchester United Announce Snazzy New Home Kit With Tiny Style Icon Juan Mata

Manchester United's new home kit has been announced, for real. The actual version of it. At last.

That sounded sarcastic. It isn't. It's definitely the real video.

The clip confirms when a hundred other grainy leaks and sneakily snapped 'store' shots have hinted at for weeks now - a red base for the kit with ever increasing horizontal black bands appearing in the bottom third.

The shorts for the 2018/19 season, rumoured to be black rather than the traditional white, do not make an appearance.

The home kit is the only one featured in the video, so United fans will still have to wait on confirmation that the away kit will be the rumoured (and, again, heavily leaked) Juventus-esque pink number, which will look deeply unfortunate on a handful of gammon-y Surrey dwellers but absolutely magnificent on Paul Pogba.