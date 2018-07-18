AC Milan Defender Leonardo Bonucci Sets Deadline of Saturday to Decide on PSG Move

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci set a deadline to make a decision on whether he will join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with the groundwork of the deal already being put in place.

Gazzetta dello Sport report that the Italian defender wishes to wait on the CAS ruling over Milan's European expulsion, as well as the appointment of a new board of directors at the club before making his decision.

Bonucci's agent, Alessandro Lucci, is understood to already be in Paris.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Reports suggest that the French club are confident that there will be no issues financially regarding the deal, and believe they will be able to push through an agreement quickly once they get the player's approval.

Milan and PSG are not thought to have reached a complete agreement on fees and a deal for the player yet, but the early groundwork for the transfer is believed to have been sorted already.

Gazzetta : L'agent de #Bonucci est à Paris ! Il a rencontré les dirigeants du #PSG, un accord proche d'être trouvé. Le joueur se fixe jusqu'à samedi pour décider : il attend la décision du TAS et le nouveau CdA (samedi). https://t.co/3B4BSuzNUz — GuillaumeMP (@Guillaumemp) July 18, 2018

Bonucci would understandably wish to leave the Milan club should CAS rule against the Rossoneri, confirming their expulsion from the Europa League, as he will want to play European football again in the coming season.

The final ruling by CAS is expected tomorrow, July 19.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Either way the ruling goes, Bonucci has still given himself time beyond that to make a decision, in line with his self-imposed deadline. The defender is also thought to be waiting to see what happens with the appointment of a new board of directors at Milan, expected to occur on Saturday.

It is unlikely CAS will rule in any way that will support Milan's chances to re-enter Europe, and with PSG snapping at the player's heels with the offer of money and guaranteed European football, it remains likely that the player will decide to depart San Siro this summer.