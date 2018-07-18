Alisson Thanks Roma Fans as He Flies to England for Liverpool Medical Ahead of Record Move

Roma goalkeeper Alisson thanked the club's fans as he was spotted at Ciampino Airport, from where he will fly to England for a medical after agreeing a transfer with Liverpool.

In a video on Forza Roma, the Brazilian goalkeeper was seen arriving at the airport, where he thanked Roma fans for their support as he prepares to begin the next chapter of his career.

Alisson is now at the airport ready to fly to Liverpool: “I want say thanks to Roma fans!”. And now is time for his new chapter... 🔴✈️ #LFC #Liverpool — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2018

"I want to say thank you to Roma fans," he was quoted as saying by Fabrizio Romano.

Some sources are claiming that the transfer is already completed, which may be a tad premature as the Brazilian keeper is yet to underdog a medical at Anfield. That may take place this evening or early tomorrow morning.

Liverpool will set a new world record for a goalkeeper, as the deal is believed to come to the sum of €75m including add-ons.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

The Reds have been crying out for a new goalkeeper for a while, and despite Jurgen Klopp's reassurances about Loris Karius, it appears that he has finally run out of patience with the 25-year-old German.





Karius made two crucial errors in May's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, which were attributed to a concussion that he had suffered prior to the first goal.





However, Karius' confidence appears to be shot as he has already made errors in pre-season, and the signing of Alisson is a tacit admission from Klopp that he cannot rely on Karius any more.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Alisson played for Roma against Liverpool in the Champions League semi finals last season, but he conceded seven goals across the two legs as the Italian side were edged out on aggregate.