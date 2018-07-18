Daniel Sturridge Reveals His Plans for Liverpool Future as Transfer Speculation Continues

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has admitted that he is eager to stay at the club next season and fight for his place in the club's first team.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with West Brom after falling down the pecking order at Anfield, but Sturridge was unable to prevent the Baggies from being relegated, failing to score in any of his six appearances.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

This season there have been suggestions that Sturridge could be moved on after five years on the books at Anfield, especially as he is entering the final year of his contract.

Additionally, promising striker Rhian Brewster has signed a five-year deal with the club, while Divock Origi has returned from a season on loan with German outfit Wolfsburg where the Belgium international scored seven goals and claimed three assists.

However, Sturridge is adamant that he will remain at Liverpool next season where he wants to be a regular part of the club's first team.


"I see myself staying at Liverpool, hopefully being part of the team week in, week out," Sturridge told the club's official website"Pre-season is going well, so for me it’s keeping my head down and building on that. I’m excited about the season ahead and it feels great to be back.

"I am feeling great and can’t wait to get the season underway. We have the tour to come where we face some great teams like Manchester UnitedManchester City and Dortmund."

Liverpool get their Premier League campaign underway against West Ham on August 12, with decisive matches against Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal set to follow in the opening games of the new season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)