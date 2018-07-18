Daniel Sturridge Reveals His Plans for Liverpool Future as Transfer Speculation Continues

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has admitted that he is eager to stay at the club next season and fight for his place in the club's first team.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with West Brom after falling down the pecking order at Anfield, but Sturridge was unable to prevent the Baggies from being relegated, failing to score in any of his six appearances.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

This season there have been suggestions that Sturridge could be moved on after five years on the books at Anfield, especially as he is entering the final year of his contract.

Additionally, promising striker Rhian Brewster has signed a five-year deal with the club, while Divock Origi has returned from a season on loan with German outfit Wolfsburg where the Belgium international scored seven goals and claimed three assists.

The idea of Daniel Sturridge as a versatile attacking midfielder, who doesn't have to run in behind or be the first line of the press is something I can get behind. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 13, 2018

However, Sturridge is adamant that he will remain at Liverpool next season where he wants to be a regular part of the club's first team.





"I see myself staying at Liverpool, hopefully being part of the team week in, week out," Sturridge told the club's official website. "Pre-season is going well, so for me it’s keeping my head down and building on that. I’m excited about the season ahead and it feels great to be back.

"I am feeling great and can’t wait to get the season underway. We have the tour to come where we face some great teams like Manchester United, Manchester City and Dortmund."

Liverpool get their Premier League campaign underway against West Ham on August 12, with decisive matches against Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal set to follow in the opening games of the new season.