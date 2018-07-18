Thanks to the documentary Les Bleus 2018, Au Coeur de l’Épopée Russe (Les Bleus, the Heart of a Russian Epic), a project co-produced by French Channel TF1 and Amazon, we can watch behind-the-scenes moments of France's journey to a World Cup title, including a rousing halftime speech during the final by manager Didier Deschamps.

Filmmakers followed players like Olivier Giroud and Paul Pogba as well as their manager throughout the tournament, giving viewers an intimate look at the squad during its successful World Cup.

This particular scene goes inside France's dressing room at the World Cup final, where Les Bleus were leading a resilient Croatia 2-1. With the game in the balance, Deschamps's speech is must-watch. The manager encouraged his players to focus on Mario Mandzukic and when possible, to offer more support and supply to its young prodigy Kylian Mbappe.

After the manager ends his speech, players such as Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane attempt to pick up their players—clearly, the first 45 minutes took a lot out of them. France ended up winning 4–2 to claim the country's second World Cup trophy.

A two-hour version of the project was shown in France on Tuesday via TF1, while Amazon (France) will stream it on Friday.

In preparation for the project, the two directors, Emmanuel Le Ber and Théo Schuster, lived with the team and coaching staff for more than two months, following every move at the country's national football center.