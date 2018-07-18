Huddersfield Target 'Has an Agreement' to Join as David Wagner Closes in on Another Summer Signing

Huddersfield Town have been one of the busier Premier League clubs in terms of transfer dealings this summer, and manager David Wagner recently insisted that his club were still very much active in the market, telling fans that there was still business to be done.

The likes of Ramadan Sobhi, Terence Kongolo, Erik Durm and Ben Hamer have already been recruited at the John Smith’s Stadium ahead of the upcoming Premier League season, but it seems certain that more dealings can be expected from the Terriers in the coming weeks.

"He has all the qualities to be a great success"@htafcdotcom boss David Wagner backs Erik Durm to shine ➡️ https://t.co/JQE3nCp3LW pic.twitter.com/xh3SbvPSdl — Premier League (@premierleague) July 14, 2018

One move which could be on, having previously seemed to be out of reach, is that for Club Brugge’s Anthony Limbombe. According to HLN (via Sport Witness), the 23-year-old now ‘has an agreement’ with Huddersfield, having also attracted interest from German and French clubs.

The report suggests that the Belgian forward had previously seemed to be on his way to the Terriers last month in a deal worth €12-15m, with the player having even been house-hunting in Leeds ahead of the transfer, only for the deal to stall over the valuation.

German international defender Erik Durm has signed for Huddersfield Town 🔵⚪️



Details ➡️ https://t.co/xsqPDhILDv pic.twitter.com/CFBK5HFdqE — Premier League (@premierleague) July 13, 2018

Huddersfield’s initial €8m offer was apparently rebuffed, but a deal appeared to be done at €12m. The move failed to materialise, however, and with the player now back in training with Club Brugge, it seemed as though the transfer was indeed off.

It is now suggested, however, that the delay may have been due to injury, with Limbombe having suffered from a groin injury recently, but the forward has now returned to training and would be available for the Belgian side in their upcoming Super Cup match.

MB Media/GettyImages

Limbombe’s regaining of fitness may, however, once again accelerate a potential switch to Huddersfield once more, with it thought that the Belgian ‘has an agreement in place’ to join David Wagner’s side this summer.