Man City Star Expected to Leave Despite Joining Pre-Season Tour Amid Interest From Wolves & Fulham

Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko will leave the club this summer despite travelling on their pre-season tour, according to reports.

The 21-year-old was used sparingly by manager Pep Guardiola last season, often being deployed as a left back to accommodate room in the midfield for promising teenagers Phil Foden and Brahim Díaz.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Zinchenko is now looking for a move away from the Etihad to get regular first team football, with promoted sides Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham both interested in signing the Ukraine international ahead of the new season.

Wolves even had a £16m bid accepted by Manchester City, although concerns have been raised that Zinchenko's inclusion in Guardiola's pre-season squad could scupper his chances of a transfer to Molineux.

Surely Zinchenko isn't leaving without someone coming in. — Tuggs_90 (@mickeytuggs90) July 18, 2018

However, the Mirror have confirmed that Zinchenko will still be allowed to leave the club this summer, with both Wolves and Fulham retaining their interest in the versatile midfielder.

Zinchenko spent a large part of his youth career with Ukranian giants Shakhtar Donetsk, who he first joined at the age of 12. As a teenager, the midfielder took almost a year out of football before joining Russian side FK Ufa in 2015.

One year later he moved to Manchester City, where Zinchenko was immediately sent out on a loan spell in Holland with PSV Eindhoven during the 2016/17 season, going to make 14 appearances with the Citizens' senior squad since then.