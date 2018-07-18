Man Utd 'Considering' Bayern Munich Pair as Transfer Targets Change for Final Weeks of Summer Window

Manchester United appear to be changing their targets in the final three weeks of the transfer window if the latest Old Trafford gossip is to be believed, with Bayern Munich pair Robert Lewandowski and Thiago Alcantara reportedly replacing Gareth Bale and Toby Alderweireld.

United were dealt a blow in their long standing hopes of finally signing Bale this week when it was reported that new Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui plans to inform the Welsh superstar that he will feature in his plans at the Bernabeu this coming season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As for Alderweireld, there was speculation in early June that United were having doubts over price, especially considering that the Tottenham man is due to be out of contract in 2019.

Whether United will actively target another centre-back remains unclear, although it was suggested earlier this month that England's Harry Maguire has emerged on the radar at £50m.

According to The Independent, United are now 'considering' potential deals for Lewandowski and Thiago, two players whom Bayern are apparently willing to sell.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Thiago, who came close to joining United from Barcelona in 2013, was named on a list of four Bayern players published at the end of May that the German champions were said to be ready to let go for the right price - Jerome Boateng, Arturo Vidal and Juan Bernat also featured.

German publication Bild, the original source of that story in May, has published another similar report on the futures of those same players - Thiago, Boateng, Vidal, Bernat - just this week.

Where Lewandowski is concerned, speculation has made his Bayern future increasingly uncertain. But while Real Madrid was once the obvious destination, the Spanish giants have been more heavily linked with Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe since Cristiano Ronaldo left.

United have been searching for a new striker to provide support and/or backup for first choice 'number nine' Romelu Lukaku, with the bulk of the rumours so far focusing on Juventus front-man Mario Mandzukic. Whether Lewandowski is the right player for that role seems unlikely.