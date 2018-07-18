Mourinho Gives Update on Man Utd's Summer Transfer Plans as First Team Trio Set to Join US Tour

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

Jose Mourinho admitted that he had "no idea" if Manchester United would make any more signings as he spoke at a press conference in the United States on Wednesday.

United have done modest business in the transfer window so far this summer, with Brazilian midfielder Fred and Portuguese right back Diogo Dalot being the only major additions. Lee Grant has also been brought in from Stoke as a backup goalkeeper.

Mourinho's side are believed to be in pursuit of a forward player, with Croatian World Cup star Ivan Perisic linked. But when asked whether he would be making any more acquisitions before the transfer window slams shut in 22 days' time, Mourinho admitted that he was in the dark.

"I've no idea," Mourinho said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News. "I'm not going to lie to you, I'm not going to say somebody is coming or nobody is coming."

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

United are still without several stars who were participating in the World Cup, and Mourinho confirmed that Fred, David de Gea and Nemanja Matic would all fly to the United States to belatedly join up with the squad next week.

Those three were among 12 players who were absent from United's travelling contingent due to international commitments, and Mourinho was in typically pessimistic mood about the impact this could have on the start of United's season.

"I'm not worried if we lose badly, I'm worried because I'm not training and then I go to the Premier League without lots of players, but it is what it is and we have to try and make the best out of it with the players we have here," he said.

United will face Liverpool, Milan and Real Madrid on their pre-season tour.

