New Report Casts Doubts Over Everton's Interest in Bordeaux's Brazilian Winger Malcolm

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

Everton are not interested in signing Bordeaux winger Malcolm this summer and there has been no contact with the Ligue 1 side regarding the 21-year-old, according to new claims. 

Reports on Tuesday stated that the Toffees were in "advanced talks" over a deal to sign the winger, with Bordeaux chairman Stephane Martin due to meet Everton representatives on Thursday.

But the Liverpool Echo has quashed rumours over a possible deal, stating that these reports are "wide of the mark".

Malcolm, who is also reportedly being targeted by fellow Premier League side Fulham, joined Bordeaux in January 2016 and has gone on to make 96 appearances for Les Girondins in all competitions.

However, the 21-year-old is expected to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer after Bordeaux refused to sell him in January, when the player was linked to Arsenal and Tottenham.

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/GettyImages

New Everton manager Marco Silva has reportedly identified his summer targets alongside director of football Marcel Brands but are yet to bring any new players to Goodison Park this summer.

The Merseyside club take on League Two side Bury tonight in a pre-season friendly and no new signings are imminent, according to the Echo. 

While the Toffees are yet to bring a single new player into the club, there have been some departures as new boss Silva looks to trim the squad.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Goalkeeper Joel Robles and striker Wayne Rooney have left on free transfers, while centre-back Ramiro Fuenes Mori has joined Valencia for a reported £8m fee. Left-back Luke Garbutt, 25, has also joined League One side Oxford United on a season-long loan. 

And the summer exodus looks set to continue as Maarten Stekelenburg, Morgan Schneiderlin and Yannick Bolasie could be moved on. 

Meanwhile, promising winger Ademola Lookman, who spent the second-half of last season on loan at RB Leipzig, is being chased by the Bundesliga side with a view to signing the 20-year-old on a permanent deal.

