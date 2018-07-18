Report Claims Roma Planning to Spend Alisson Cash on Former Liverpool Star Who Left for Just £1m

Roma are planning to spend some of the windfall from goalkeeper Alisson's transfer to Liverpool on former Reds player Suso, according to reports in Italy.

The Reds have had a world record €75m bid for the Brazilian goalkeeper accepted, and it appears the Italians are already planning their next signing with the money.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Milan News are now reporting that Suso, who now plays for AC Milan after leaving Liverpool for just over a £1m, will be their first port of call as they look to strengthen their frontline ahead of a Serie A title challenge next season.

Suso moved to Anfield in 2012 as a teenager but struggled during his three years at the club, making just 14 league appearances before being sent out on loan to Almeria for a season.

Since then, the player has matured and developed significantly, producing a number of impressive performances this season under head coach Gennaro Gattuso.

An attacking midfielder and winger by trade, the Spaniard can also operate further forward, and netted eight goals for his side last season in 50 appearances in all competitions, having scored seven in 37 the season before.





Alongside the move for Suso, Roma are believed to have identified Paris Saint-Germain's Alphonse Areola as their top priority, following Gianluigi Buffon's arrival in the French capital.

According to Italian publication Premium Sport, the Rome club have already reached an agreement with the French international over a move to the Stadio Olimpico.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The 25-year-old shotstopper, who is also eligible to represent the Philippines, has represented France at youth levels and was even part of Didier Deschamps' World Cup-winning squad this summer, though he is yet to make an appearance.