Report Claims Tottenham's Vincent Janssen Is Seeking to Force a Move to Turkish Giants Fenerbahce

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

Netherlands striker Vincent Janssen's miserable spell at Tottenham Hotspur could finally be coming to an end.

According to a report in Turkish sports daily Fotomac - via Sport Witness - the 24-year-old has been personally involved in talks between Spurs and Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce, where he spent most of last season on loan.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

The Dutchman has reportedly told Spurs officials that he wants to return to Fenerbahce next season, although it is believed that the Turkish club are only prepared to offer the Lilywhites a loan fee of €2m for Janssen's services next season - as opposed to the €5m they paid last season.

Janssen was one of the most promising young strikers in Europe when Spurs signed him for £17m from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in July 2016. In the 2015/16 Eredivisie season, he scored 27 goals in 34 league games.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Unfortunately, he struggled to adapt to the Premier League, scoring just twice in 24 league games in his debut season in England. It didn't help that he was in the same squad as the prolific England striker Harry Kane, as this only highlighted Janssen's lack of goals.

He was loaned to Fenerbahce in September last year, only for his loan spell to be blighted by a foot injury which kept him out of action for almost four months. Nevertheless, Janssen still scored twice as many goals in the Super Lig as he had managed in the Premier League, netting four times in 15 league appearances.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Fotomac also claims that Fenerbahce's Dutch manager Phillip Cocu is keen to work with his fellow countryman, and that Janssen believes that Cocu can help him to maximise his potential.

In any case, it seems unlikely that Janssen has a future with Spurs, who will need to look elsewhere to find a reliable understudy for Harry Kane next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)