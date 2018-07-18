Report Claims Tottenham's Vincent Janssen Is Seeking to Force a Move to Turkish Giants Fenerbahce

Netherlands striker Vincent Janssen's miserable spell at Tottenham Hotspur could finally be coming to an end.

According to a report in Turkish sports daily Fotomac - via Sport Witness - the 24-year-old has been personally involved in talks between Spurs and Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce, where he spent most of last season on loan.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

The Dutchman has reportedly told Spurs officials that he wants to return to Fenerbahce next season, although it is believed that the Turkish club are only prepared to offer the Lilywhites a loan fee of €2m for Janssen's services next season - as opposed to the €5m they paid last season.

Janssen was one of the most promising young strikers in Europe when Spurs signed him for £17m from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in July 2016. In the 2015/16 Eredivisie season, he scored 27 goals in 34 league games.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Unfortunately, he struggled to adapt to the Premier League, scoring just twice in 24 league games in his debut season in England. It didn't help that he was in the same squad as the prolific England striker Harry Kane, as this only highlighted Janssen's lack of goals.

He was loaned to Fenerbahce in September last year, only for his loan spell to be blighted by a foot injury which kept him out of action for almost four months. Nevertheless, Janssen still scored twice as many goals in the Super Lig as he had managed in the Premier League, netting four times in 15 league appearances.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Fotomac also claims that Fenerbahce's Dutch manager Phillip Cocu is keen to work with his fellow countryman, and that Janssen believes that Cocu can help him to maximise his potential.

In any case, it seems unlikely that Janssen has a future with Spurs, who will need to look elsewhere to find a reliable understudy for Harry Kane next season.

