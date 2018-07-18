Saint-Etienne Confirm the Signing of Sunderland Forward Wahbi Khazri on Four Year Deal

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne have confirmed the arrival of Tunisian international Wahbi Khazri on a four year deal. The attacker joins the club from English League One side Sunderland, and will remain contracted to the club until 2022.

Given the number 10 shirt upon his arrival, it's expected that Khazri will play an important role at his new side this season, following a summer in which he netted twice for his country at the World Cup in Russia.

Officially announced on both Saint-Etienne's Twitter account and official website, the French side seem delighted to welcome their latest acquisition.

Speaking on the signing, the club's director general Frederic Pacquet has spoken of his excitement at Khazri's arrival, and the message that this transfer sends in their ambition.

"After the signatures of Mathieu Debuchy and Kévin Monnet-Paquet, the recruitment of Wahbi Khazri proves the determination of AS Saint-Etienne and its shareholders to build a team that is of the same level as the one that brilliantly ended last season," Pacquet began. 

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

"At 27, Wahbi has reached maturity. He not only led his selection to the finals of the World Cup but he also managed to show his great talent in a high-profile group where Tunisia faced two of the semi-finalists. 

"He is the technical leader and the player of character that the club needs to keep the sporting dynamics of the second half of last season. 

"The transfer window is a complex period but we must remain consistent and patient in our efforts, as we have just done to make the arrival of Wahbi Khazri happen."

