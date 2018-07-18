SSC Napoli Officially Release 'Kombat' Home Kit Ahead Of 2018/19 Serie A Season

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

Napoli have officially released their new home kit ahead of the 2018/19 Serie A season, announcing the arrival of the Kappa 'Kombat' strip, that remains true to the traditional blue and white club colours, with a slight twist on the shirt.

It's an exciting time for Serie A fans. Friday sees the release of the official fixture list of the 2018/19 campaign, which will kick off a month from now - on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of August.

With only days before the announcement, Napoli decided to treat their fans to a first look at what they can expect Marek Hamsik and co. wearing when they turn out at the Stadio San Paolo next season.

Taking to Twitter to unveil the kit, the club created a comic strip styled video of a Dystopian city which can only be assumed as Naples. 

In said clip, Hamsik (who seems to be on steroids in the comic) knocks out a black panther in one swing of the fist - for some reason - before unzipping his jacket and revealing the new shirt in all its glory.

The top cuts a primary colour of the traditional Napoli blue, with jagged shapes, varying from different shades of the same colour.

The shirt is complete with a button collar, and the white Kappa logo running down on each side of the top.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Conversely, the white shorts work oppositely - showing off the Kappa logo down the sides in the typical Napoli blue. The outfit is then complete by blue socks matching the top, all in all making for a wonderfully crafted kit.

