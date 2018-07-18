Swansea Boosted by Return of Winger Expected to Play Important Role Under Graham Potter

Swansea’s preparations for the upcoming Championship season have received a timely boost through the return of Jefferson Montero to the club.

The Ecuadorian winger spent the end of last season on loan with Emelec in his homeland and was due to return to parent club Swansea this summer for the start of pre-season.

Montero’s return was, however, delayed due to issues with the his work permit, providing a setback to new manager Graham Potter’s pre-season plans.

According to BBC Sport, however, Montero has at last been able to return to training with Swansea, much to the delight of Potter.

“We are pleased to have Jefferson with us. I am well aware of his ability and what he can bring to the team,” Potter said upon the winger’s return. “He is back training with us and it is now a question of building up his match fitness.”

Montero’s return will be a welcome boost to Potter as he takes charge of his first pre-season as manager of Swansea.

Having sold Kyle Bartley to West Bromwich Albion, the Swans are also said to be looking to shift Andre Ayew this summer, just six months on from the Ghanaian’s return to the club from West Ham for £18m, according to BBC Sport.

Ayew is among the club’s highest earners, and it is said that Swansea would be prepared to sell the attacker to generate funds following their relegation from the Premier League.

Montero’s return would then come as an added bonus to Swansea as an attacking outlet capable of firing Swansea to success in the Championship next term, particularly if the likes of Ayew were to join Bartley through the exit door at the Liberty Stadium.

The Ecuadorian was on loan at Getafe in La Liga last season, before being transferred to Emelec in a ‘sub-loan’ deal in February following some fitness issues.

Montero still has two years remaining on his contract with Swansea, having signed from Mexican club Morella for £4m in 2014, and could be an important figure under Graham Potter as Swansea look to push back towards the Premier League next season.