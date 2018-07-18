Turkish Giants Besiktas on the Verge of Signing Arsenal & Colombia Goalkeeper David Ospina

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina's days at the Emirates appear to be numbered, as he is expected to join Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas.

According to the following tweet by Colombian sports journalist Esteban Jaramillo, Ospina has already made a verbal commitment to join the Turkish giants and is expected to sign for them imminently.



. @D_Ospina1 ya le dio la palabra al @Besiktas está pendiente de la firma. Es el club que más lo seduce por encima del @SevillaFC y el @sscnapoli . Hasta ahora su destino es el equipo turco. — Esteban Jaramillo O (@estejaramillo) July 18, 2018

Jaramillo also adds that Ospina chose Besiktas ahead of La Liga side Sevilla and Serie A giants SSC Napoli.



It is no surprise that Ospina looks set to leave Arsenal, as his agent recently revealed that he was 'uncomfortable' at the Emirates. The Colombia star has spent four years with the Gunners but has never been their first choice keeper.

Before joining Arsenal in 2014, Ospina spent six seasons in Ligue 1 with Nice, where he featured regularly. He also made 18 league appearances in his first season with the Gunners.

However, he has featured in just 11 Premier League matches for Arsenal in the last three years - although he did play regularly in the Gunners' run to last season's Europa League semi-finals, where they lost to Atletico Madrid. Hence, it is understandable that the Colombian craves more first team action - especially seeing as he will turn 30 at the end of August.

Ospina did his prospects no harm with solid displays in Colombia's run to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he conceded just three goals in four matches - and two of those were penalties. He also saved Jordan Henderson's spot kick in the penalty shootout with England - although his heroics were ultimately in vain, as the Three Lions prevailed.

Ospina may have realised that his days at Arsenal were numbered when the Gunners signed Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen for £20m in June. He will no doubt hope for a more fulfilling spell in Turkey - and, above all, for more matches.