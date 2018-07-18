West Brom, Stoke & Swansea All Interested in Leicester City Midfielder Ahead of Championship Season

West Brom have reportedly joined Stoke City and Swansea in the race to sign Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey, ahead of the new Championship season.

According to Football Insider, Leicester city have received enquires about the 23-year-old from the trio of clubs, who were all relegated from the Premier League last season.

ROLAND HARRISON/GettyImages

All three clubs have been looking to strengthen their squads this summer before a push for immediate promotion in the upcoming season, and Amartey's versatility in both midfield and defence make him an attractive proposition.





Since joining Leicester from FC Copenhagen in January 2016 for £6m, the Ghana international has struggled to lock down a starting position.





Amartey managed just 15 appearances in all competitions last season, before missing the last two months of the campaign with a hamstring problem.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As such, the promise of more regular playing time might be enough to convince Amartey to leave the King Power Stadium this summer, but West Brom, Stoke and Swansea all still face a significant battle to persuade the Ghanaian midfielder to take the drop and swap Premier League football for the Championship.

Amartey has 22 senior international caps for Ghana, having made his debut in 2015 and would likely worry the step down to the Championship might see him excluded from future national team squads.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The 23-year-old has scored just once in a total of 54 appearances for Leicester in all competitions, coming as an 88th-minute equaliser against Stoke City in the Premier League in December 2016.

Amartey has played in both Sweden and Denmark, as well as England, in his career since leaving his native Ghana as a youngster.