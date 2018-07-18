West Brom, Stoke & Swansea All Interested in Leicester City Midfielder Ahead of Championship Season

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

West Brom have reportedly joined Stoke City and Swansea in the race to sign Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey, ahead of the new Championship season.

According to Football Insider, Leicester city have received enquires about the 23-year-old from the trio of clubs, who were all relegated from the Premier League last season.

ROLAND HARRISON/GettyImages

All three clubs have been looking to strengthen their squads this summer before a push for immediate promotion in the upcoming season, and Amartey's versatility in both midfield and defence make him an attractive proposition.


Since joining Leicester from FC Copenhagen in January 2016 for £6m, the Ghana international has struggled to lock down a starting position.


Amartey managed just 15 appearances in all competitions last season, before missing the last two months of the campaign with a hamstring problem.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As such, the promise of more regular playing time might be enough to convince Amartey to leave the King Power Stadium this summer, but West Brom, Stoke and Swansea all still face a significant battle to persuade the Ghanaian midfielder to take the drop and swap Premier League football for the Championship.

Amartey has 22 senior international caps for Ghana, having made his debut in 2015 and would likely worry the step down to the Championship might see him excluded from future national team squads.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The 23-year-old has scored just once in a total of 54 appearances for Leicester in all competitions, coming as an 88th-minute equaliser against Stoke City in the Premier League in December 2016.

Amartey has played in both Sweden and Denmark, as well as England, in his career since leaving his native Ghana as a youngster.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)