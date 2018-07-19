Brazil and Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker has reportedly completed his medical at Liverpool ahead of his proposed move to Merseyside.

The Reds have long been linked with the stopper due to their own goalkeeping woes in recent times, and made Alisson their number one priority to take the number one shirt at Anfield for the 2018/19 season.

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, Alisson has now passed his medical at the club, paving the way for the club to make the Brazilian one of their most expensive signings ever at a reported £66m.

He will sign a long-term deal with the club shortly, and become the most expensive goalkeeper of all time when the move is completed. It's expected that Liverpool will officially confirm the transfer on Friday or Saturday, with a friendly fixture against Blackburn taking place on Thursday night.

The Brazilian's performances have been eye catching for both club and country in the past year, so Liverpool fans will be hoping he can be the long term solution to the goalkeeping problem that has plagued the Merseyside club for so long.