Report: Brazilian Goalkeeper Alisson Passes Medical Ahead of Proposed Move to Liverpool

The Reds have long been linked with the stopper.

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Brazil and Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker has reportedly completed his medical at Liverpool ahead of his proposed move to Merseyside.

The Reds have long been linked with the stopper due to their own goalkeeping woes in recent times, and made Alisson their number one priority to take the number one shirt at Anfield for the 2018/19 season.

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, Alisson has now passed his medical at the club, paving the way for the club to make the Brazilian one of their most expensive signings ever at a reported £66m.

He will sign a long-term deal with the club shortly, and become the most expensive goalkeeper of all time when the move is completed. It's expected that Liverpool will officially confirm the transfer on Friday or Saturday, with a friendly fixture against Blackburn taking place on Thursday night.

The Brazilian's performances have been eye catching for both club and country in the past year, so Liverpool fans will be hoping he can be the long term solution to the goalkeeping problem that has plagued the Merseyside club for so long.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)