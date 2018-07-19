Arsenal youngster Kelechi Nwakali has joined Porto on loan for the duration of the 2018/19 season and will take up a place in the Portuguese club's B team as he looks to further broaden his experience.

Former Under-17 World Cup winner Nwakali joined the Gunners in the summer of 2016 after a lengthy transfer saga full of premature 'confirmations'.

He was immediately loaned to Maastricht in the Dutch second tier, before staying in the Netherlands to spend a season on loan at VVV Venlo at a higher level in the Eredivisie.

⚽Kelechi Nwakali ▶ FC Porto B

🎙“O FC Porto é o local certo para evoluir”

👌Médio

🗓20 anos

📍Nigeriano

🏆Campeão do mundo Sub-17 em 2015

🎖Melhor jogador do Mundial Sub-17#FCPorto #FCPortoB pic.twitter.com/S9v7XoEPnH — FC Porto (@FCPorto) July 18, 2018

"My main goal is to develop, improve my qualities and the other aspects I know I need to correct to grow in the way I play," the 20-year-old told Porto's official website.

"I think FC Porto is the right place to evolve as a player. There are good players, young people, and I think I'll grow up here," he added.

VI-Images/GettyImages

In a statement, Arsenal said: "We wish him all the best for his season with Porto."