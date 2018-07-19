Arsenal Youngster Kelechi Nwakali Joins Porto on Season-Long Loan

Arsenal youngster Kelechi Nwakali has joined Porto on loan and will take up a place in the Portuguese club's B team as he looks to further broaden his experience.

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Arsenal youngster Kelechi Nwakali has joined Porto on loan for the duration of the 2018/19 season and will take up a place in the Portuguese club's B team as he looks to further broaden his experience.

Former Under-17 World Cup winner Nwakali joined the Gunners in the summer of 2016 after a lengthy transfer saga full of premature 'confirmations'.

He was immediately loaned to Maastricht in the Dutch second tier, before staying in the Netherlands to spend a season on loan at VVV Venlo at a higher level in the Eredivisie.

"My main goal is to develop, improve my qualities and the other aspects I know I need to correct to grow in the way I play," the 20-year-old told Porto's official website.

"I think FC Porto is the right place to evolve as a player. There are good players, young people, and I think I'll grow up here," he added.

VI-Images/GettyImages

In a statement, Arsenal said: "We wish him all the best for his season with Porto."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)