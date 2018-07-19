Barcelona Keen on PSG Star With Paul Pogba Also Shortlisted as Catalans Seek New Midfield General

Barcelona have reportedly stepped up the chase for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, and are also considering a sensational move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, as they continue their hunt for a new midfield general.

According to Mundio Deportivo, 23-year-old Rabiot has repeatedly turned down his current club's attempts to tie him down with a new contract, and is determined to leave the Parc des Princes this summer. In particular, Rabiot is believed to heartbroken at missing out on a place in Frances victorious World Cup winning squad, and is eager to raise his profile with a move to Barça.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Rabiot has just one year left on his contract with the Ligue 1 giants, who are likely to cash in on the talented midfielder so as to avoid running the risk of losing him on a free transfer upon the expiration of his deal. It appears to be a matter of when, rather than if the move goes through, as Barcelona look to complete their first major piece of summer transfer business.

The Spanish outlet have also reported that Barcelona are keeping tabs on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, but are insistent that the likes of Ajax wonderkid Frenkie de Jong, Chelsea's Willian and the aforementioned Rabiot are manager Ernesto Valverde's primary targets.

Pogba endured a season of mixed fortunes at United last season, with his feast or the famine performances drawing criticism from a number of football pundits, as well as his formidable manager, José Mourinho. However, the 25-year-old starred at the World Cup with France, and has proved that he is more than capable of producing the goods at the highest level.

It certainly looks set to be a summer of upheaval at Barça, and reports have also suggested that the club could look to offer Chelsea their prized youngster Ousmane Dembélé in exchange for Blues talisman Eden Hazard. The Belgian ace is also being coveted by Real Madrid, who could capture both the tenacious forward and Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois in one swoop.