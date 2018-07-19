Barcelona Linked With Move for Thomas Meunier as Belgian Defender Faces Uncertain PSG Future

July 19, 2018

Belgium players have been catching the eye of Barcelona at the World Cup in Russia this summer, following their impressive campaign that saw them finish in third place at the tournament.

The Red Devils were eliminated by France at the semi final stage of the tournament, although they bounced back to defeat England in the third place play off.

Since the World Cup, Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, but he is not the only Belgian player they are interested in.

Thomas Meunier is now the latest Belgian to be linked with the club, as Spanish outlet Sport report that the Catalan giants are keen on a move due to the right back's uncertain future at Paris Saint-Germain

Meunier has already said that he has not heard from new PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, meaning his future is up in the air and a move to Barcelona remains a strong possibility.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

According to French outlet Le Parisien (via Voetbalkrant), Napoli, Sevilla and Valencia are also interested in the 26-year-old Belgium right back.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have already completed the signings of Grémio midfielder Arthur and French defender Clement Lenglet from La Liga rivals Sevilla.

Hazard and Meunier could now both join the club as they look to bolster their squad in order to take advantage of the fact that fierce rivals Real Madrid have lost superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Manager Ernesto Valverde has also promoted five players from Barcelona B, namely Carles Aleña, José Manuel Arnaíz, Sergi Palencia, Marc Cucurella and Adrián Ortolá. 

