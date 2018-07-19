Crystal Palace Handed Transfer Blow as Roma Striker Snubs England Move in Favour of Sampdoria Switch

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Crystal Palace have been left disappointed after learning they'll be missing out on AS Roma striker Gregoire Defrel.

The attacker, who was also a reported target for Rafa Benitez at Newcastle, moved to Roma from Sassuolo on loan last summer. Despite scoring just one goal in 20 appearances for I Giallorossi last season, the club were forced to pay £17m to make his transfer a permanent one due to the previous loan agreement between the two outfits.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Per reports in Italy (via the Croydon Guardian) the forward has rejected the opportunity to move to the Premier League with the Eagles and has agreed to sign for Sampdoria.

The London-based side are in the market for a striker to compete with Christian Benteke and Alexander Sorloth next season and are understood to have made Defrel a target. Given the latest reports, however, they could be forced to look elsewhere.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Borussia Dortmund are looking to offer Andre Schurrle to Palace as part of a deal that would see Wilfried Zaha go the other way.

Zaha's performances last season have made him a wanted man and he is being monitored by several clubs. Palace, though, are unwilling to let their prized asset leave Selhurst Park, but they could be powerless to stop him if he makes his mind up to leave.

Schurrle does seem a neat option for the Eagles. The German already has Premier League experience from his time at Chelsea and would offer Roy Hodgson a great option in attack.

If they're going to lose Zaha this summer, then they might as well accept a deal in which Schurrle is involved.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)