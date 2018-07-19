Crystal Palace Handed Transfer Blow as Roma Striker Snubs England Move in Favour of Sampdoria Switch

Crystal Palace have been left disappointed after learning they'll be missing out on AS Roma striker Gregoire Defrel.

The attacker, who was also a reported target for Rafa Benitez at Newcastle, moved to Roma from Sassuolo on loan last summer. Despite scoring just one goal in 20 appearances for I Giallorossi last season, the club were forced to pay £17m to make his transfer a permanent one due to the previous loan agreement between the two outfits.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Per reports in Italy (via the Croydon Guardian) the forward has rejected the opportunity to move to the Premier League with the Eagles and has agreed to sign for Sampdoria.

The London-based side are in the market for a striker to compete with Christian Benteke and Alexander Sorloth next season and are understood to have made Defrel a target. Given the latest reports, however, they could be forced to look elsewhere.

#NUFC set to miss out on striker target Gregoire Defrel as he heads to Sampdoria for the season. [Gianluca Di Marzio] — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) July 19, 2018

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Borussia Dortmund are looking to offer Andre Schurrle to Palace as part of a deal that would see Wilfried Zaha go the other way.

Zaha's performances last season have made him a wanted man and he is being monitored by several clubs. Palace, though, are unwilling to let their prized asset leave Selhurst Park, but they could be powerless to stop him if he makes his mind up to leave.

Borussia Dortmund are preparing a money plus Andre Schurrle offer for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, according to Bild. #BVB #CPFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 17, 2018

Schurrle does seem a neat option for the Eagles. The German already has Premier League experience from his time at Chelsea and would offer Roy Hodgson a great option in attack.

If they're going to lose Zaha this summer, then they might as well accept a deal in which Schurrle is involved.