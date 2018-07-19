Crystal Palace Interested in Barcelona Forward as Spanish Giants Look to Sell

July 19, 2018

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi, as the Catalan club look to offload some of their fringe players.

It is understood that the club's technical secretary Eric Abidal is eager to sell players quickly due to the transfer deadline adjustments in the Premier League and Serie A.

Although Palace are interested in signing Munir, they are not willing to meet Barcelona's initial valuation. The 22-year-old is one of a number of players that Barca are willing to let go, according to Spanish news outlet Marca.

Munir has spent the last two seasons on loan in Spain at Valencia and Alaves, featuring regularly for both sides. Palace may face competition from Alaves, who are understood to be interested in re-signing the forward after he scored 10 goals in 33 games on loan.

The Basque club are likely to be the favourites to sign the Spanish forward, who is rumoured to prefer staying in Spain rather than moving abroad.

Crystal Palace will be hoping to strengthen their attacking options this window after the departures of Bakary Sako and Yohan Cabaye. Munir may prove to be an ample replacement for Sako due to his pace and at the tender age of 22 there is still potential for the player to develop.

As well as Munir, Barcelona are also reportedly willing to sell Andre Gomes, Raphina, Thomas Vermaelen, Marlon, Yerry Mina, Jasper Cillessen, Serge Samper and Aleix Vidal.

