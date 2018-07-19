Florentino Perez Promises to Reinforce Real Madrid With 'Great Players' Following Ronaldo Exit

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's €100m move to Italian champions Juventus, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has promised to reinforce Los Blancos' squad with 'great players'.

During the presentation of Real Madrid's latest signing Álvaro Odriozola from Real Sociedad, the club chief has promised that other high profile players will arrive in the Spanish capital this summer.





"This is a great team that is going to be reinforced with great players," he said, via Sport.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"We are aware of the level of demand of the team each season, we are Real Madrid and we always want more.

"Each title is the first step in search of new victories, that is why we must build the present and strengthen the future."

World Cup stars Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois have been heavily linked in the last couple of months, as Julen Lopetegui's team starts to work towards the beginning of the 2018/2019 campaign. President Perez is aware of the need of new top class players to keep their victorious runs going.

"We are living at Real Madrid one of the best times in our history, with unique sports titles, impeccable institutional strength and powerful financial strength.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

"And above all, with the support of millions of fans around the world."

Whilst previously considered target Kylian Mbappe and Neymar look unlikely to be leaving Paris Saint-Germain this transfer market, Perez's words may allude to a potential signing of Chelsea and Belgium ace Hazard.

The Belgian star revealed that he would be ready to start a new adventure after six seasons at Stamford Bridge, later adding: "You know my preferred destination".

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

While Hazard winks at Perez, the Real Madrid president is for now enjoying his £35m talented right-back Odriozola, posing with the 22-year-old and holding his new number 19 shirt.