Former Manchester City Forward Makes Big Claim About New Signing Riyad Mahrez

Former Manchester City player Craig Bellamy has made a bold claim regarding new signing Riyad Mahrez, the 39-year-old telling the Daily Star that City boss Pep Guardiola can make Mahrez a better player still, as he has shown through the development of Raheem Sterling.





The former Wales international told the newspaper: "He’s been a top player, he’s done a great job at Leicester. It’s a great time for him to move on. He’s just another option.

"I’m interested to see how he improves Mahrez. The best thing with Guardiola, he improves players, he makes them better."

The Algerian international finally got his move to the Premier League champions this summer, following a proposed deal in January breaking down after Leicester's asking price was raised too high, leaving Mahrez outraged.

Mahrez, 27 years old, has made the move to the Etihad in a £60m deal as Guardiola looks to mould the tricky winger into the perfect player to push Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane for their starting positions in the side.

Bellamy also claimed that Guardiola is the best manager in the world at the current time, and has been for some while now.

He added: "I’m just interested because I believe Guardiola is the best coach in the world at this present moment. I think he’s been the best coach in the world over the last six, seven, eight years."

Mahrez has been included in Guardiola's squad for City's US tour, where they will play against Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Bayern Munich as they gear up for the new Premier League season.