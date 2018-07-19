German Report Claims World Cup Star Pavard Has Already Agreed Deal to Join Bayern Munich in 2019

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

A German report has claimed that Stuttgart and France prodigy Benjamin Pavard has already agreed to join Bayern Munich next season, at which point his €35m release clause will become active.

According to SWR Sport, the 22-year-old World Cup star could even join Bayern this summer, but the Bavarian giants would be forced to shell out around €50m to secure the player's services. Stuttgart are believed to be keen to hold onto their talented youngster for another season, but may find a highly lucrative offer too alluring to turn down in this transfer window.

Pavard enjoyed a real breakthrough World Cup with France, surprising fans and pundits alike by playing ninety minutes in all but one of Les Bleus' matches in their victorious campaign. The highlight of his tournament came against Argentina, when his stunning, rifled goal helped his side power to a 4-3 victory over Argentina in their last 16 clash.

The news will come as a blow to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, who were believed to be eyeing up the defender as replacement for Toby Alderweireld. Given Mauricio Pochettino's reputation for developing young talents, Spurs fans will be gutted by the news that they're set to miss out on a player with as much potential as Pavard.

In other news, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowksi has claimed that the speculation linking him with a summer move to the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United hasn't effected him, despite his disastrous World Cup campaign with Poland. The 29-year-old could yet leave Die Bayern this summer, with a new career challenge waiting on the horizon.

