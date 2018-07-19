Jack Grealish's Brother Responds to Liverpool Fan Laughing at Spurs' Transfer Plans on Twitter

Kevan Grealish, brother of the talented Aston Villa player, has responded to a Liverpool supporter's ironic tweet on Spurs' interest in the 22-year-old.

Jack Grealish, who has been a vital component of the Championship side last season, is reportedly in Tottenham's transfer plans and is likely to leave Villa this summer. Mauricio Pochettino, who is yet to welcome a new player inside his squad, is believed to have identified Grealish as an ideal element that can add quality and energy to his midfield.

Contrarily, a Liverpool fan on Twitter did not appear to be very fond of the young attacking midfielder, poking fun at Spurs' transfer market operations. The player's brother lost no time and promptly hit back at the supporter.

Jack Grealish's brother Kevan shutting down a Liverpool supporter 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ocy2BDQS4k — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) July 19, 2018

Kevan was referring to Villa's recent clash against the Reds in the 2015 FA Cup semi-finals, in which his brother played a fundamental role to knock-out Liverpool and help his side reach the final.





Grealish was only 19 at the time and has taken a few years to blossom, but has performed convincingly last season, showing that he deserves to play Premier League football next campaign.





A football.london report claims that the two clubs are working to find an agreement on the midfielder's fee and that therefore Grealish is unlikely to join Tottenham before the team flies out to the United States on Sunday for their pre-season tour.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The 22-year-old talent has been on a training camp in Portugal this month with Aston Villa and has played two pre-season friendlies against Kidderminster and Walsall.





However, due to the club's difficult financial situation, Villa may be forced to sell Grealish soon and accept Tottenham's first bid.