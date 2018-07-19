Jack Grealish's Brother Responds to Liverpool Fan Laughing at Spurs' Transfer Plans on Twitter

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Kevan Grealish, brother of the talented Aston Villa player, has responded to a Liverpool supporter's ironic tweet on Spurs' interest in the 22-year-old.

Jack Grealish, who has been a vital component of the Championship side last season, is reportedly in Tottenham's transfer plans and is likely to leave Villa this summer. Mauricio Pochettino, who is yet to welcome a new player inside his squad, is believed to have identified Grealish as an ideal element that can add quality and energy to his midfield.

Contrarily, a Liverpool fan on Twitter did not appear to be very fond of the young attacking midfielder, poking fun at Spurs' transfer market operations. The player's brother lost no time and promptly hit back at the supporter.

Kevan was referring to Villa's recent clash against the Reds in the 2015 FA Cup semi-finals, in which his brother played a fundamental role to knock-out Liverpool and help his side reach the final.  


Grealish was only 19 at the time and has taken a few years to blossom, but has performed convincingly last season, showing that he deserves to play Premier League football next campaign.


football.london report claims that the two clubs are working to find an agreement on the midfielder's fee and that therefore Grealish is unlikely to join Tottenham before the team flies out to the United States on Sunday for their pre-season tour.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The 22-year-old talent has been on a training camp in Portugal this month with Aston Villa and has played two pre-season friendlies against Kidderminster and Walsall. 


However, due to the club's difficult financial situation, Villa may be forced to sell Grealish soon and accept Tottenham's first bid.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)