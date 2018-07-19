Jose Mourinho Voices Displeasure Over Alexis Sanchez Absence From Man Utd Tour Squad

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has voiced his displeasure over the situation that forced the club to leave star forward Alexis Sanchez behind for the club's pre-season tour of the United States after the Chilean was denied a visa to enter the country.


A tax fraud conviction in Spain earlier this year relating to income earned while he was with Barcelona meant that Sanchez has so far been unable to obtain the necessary paperwork to get into America for United's pre-season schedule.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With the squad based stateside for the rest of the month, Mourinho has confirmed that club officials are working on a solution that would allow Sanchez to join up with his teammates. For now, though, the boss has described the situation as 'really bad'.

"It's really bad and he's really sad," Mourinho is quoted as saying by ManUtd.com.

"It's not good for him and not good for me, or for the team. There is no-one to blame. I know the club is making the effort but the US authorities have their processes.

"Hopefully, he can at least join us later because it is important to work with Juan Mata, Alexis and Anthony Martial, who we think are the players we have for the start of the season."

United go into the new season with minimal attacking options as Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard are all on holiday after lengthy World Cup campaigns.

On a positive note, Mourinho has confirmed that the squad will be boosted by the arrivals of David de Gea, Nemanja Matic and new signing Fred.

@Fred08Oficial is an #MUFC player - and he ❤️s it! #BemVindoFred

A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on

"Next week will come De Gea, Matic and Fred, which is good. Especially Fred, a new player to be with us," the Portuguese explained.

Phil Jones, Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini are the other United players who were at the World Cup until the final weekend and who will be missing for several weeks more.


"Maybe it's good for Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly and Andreas Pereira, who is just back from a loan," Mourinho pondered as he considered his selection options.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)