Jose Mourinho Voices Displeasure Over Alexis Sanchez Absence From Man Utd Tour Squad

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has voiced his displeasure over the situation that forced the club to leave star forward Alexis Sanchez behind for the club's pre-season tour of the United States after the Chilean was denied a visa to enter the country.





A tax fraud conviction in Spain earlier this year relating to income earned while he was with Barcelona meant that Sanchez has so far been unable to obtain the necessary paperwork to get into America for United's pre-season schedule.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With the squad based stateside for the rest of the month, Mourinho has confirmed that club officials are working on a solution that would allow Sanchez to join up with his teammates. For now, though, the boss has described the situation as 'really bad'.

"It's really bad and he's really sad," Mourinho is quoted as saying by ManUtd.com.

"It's not good for him and not good for me, or for the team. There is no-one to blame. I know the club is making the effort but the US authorities have their processes.

"Hopefully, he can at least join us later because it is important to work with Juan Mata, Alexis and Anthony Martial, who we think are the players we have for the start of the season."

United go into the new season with minimal attacking options as Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard are all on holiday after lengthy World Cup campaigns.

On a positive note, Mourinho has confirmed that the squad will be boosted by the arrivals of David de Gea, Nemanja Matic and new signing Fred.

"Next week will come De Gea, Matic and Fred, which is good. Especially Fred, a new player to be with us," the Portuguese explained.

Phil Jones, Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini are the other United players who were at the World Cup until the final weekend and who will be missing for several weeks more.





"Maybe it's good for Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly and Andreas Pereira, who is just back from a loan," Mourinho pondered as he considered his selection options.