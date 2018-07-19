Jurgen Klopp Labels Alisson as 'One of the World's Best' & Reveals How Liverpool Completed £67m Deal

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he couldn't pass up the opportunity to sign "one of the world’s best goalkeepers" in Alisson, who completed a £67m move to Liverpool on Thursday night.





The player has signed a long-term contract with the Reds after an impressive season in Serie A, and featuring as the number one for Brazil at the World Cup. You can see the full story on the transfer here.

Alisson has joined Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri as the club's arrivals so far this summer, and fans remain hopeful that Nabil Fekir will soon join them. Klopp, though, spoke glowingly about his new arrival to the club's website following confirmation of the deal, first explaining how the move came about.





He said: “At one point in the last few weeks it came up, the opportunity to sign one of the world’s best goalkeepers - then it’s not a long thought, to be honest, it’s only that you need to have a little talk with the owners! They were quite excited, so we did it.

“I think it’s something we have to do. He has nothing to do with the price, we have nothing to do with the price, it’s the market, that’s how it is and we will not think a lot about it.

“It shows the value of goalkeepers, of course, in this moment. It will happen a lot in the next few weeks I guess and that’s it, so we are really happy to have him here now.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“His English is surprisingly good and he is a real personality. He has meanwhile a lot of experience in the last few years, in Europe and in Rome, he’s played there on an outstandingly high level and he did the same at the World Cup.

“It was for Brazil not too lucky, that’s how it is, but then he played a really good World Cup. So it’s just a good moment.”

Klopp went on to praise Alisson’s all-round game, but did fire a warning for those who may be expecting him to hit the ground running: “The full package is just good.

“How we all do, he needs to adapt to the English Premier League, that’s how it is. The league is different, the refs are different, the goalkeeper life is different in the Premier League.

“But that’s not important now because again, we got him here because of his existing strengths, which is in all goalkeeper departments the highest level. But of course he still has to adapt and age-wise he can improve, the best years are coming in the goalkeeper life, so it’s all good.”