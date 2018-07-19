Man City Risk Contract Standoff With 18-Year-Old Prodigy Over Loan Disagreement

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Premier League champions Manchester City could hit an impasse in their negotiations with one of their brightest youth prospects in Brahim Diaz.

The 18-year-old has one year remaining on his current deal with the Etihad side and both parties had expected that a new contract would be agreed this summer.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

However, there have been no talks between the club and player, who are now in disagreement over where he will be plying his trade next season, according to Goal.

The Sky Blues are planning to send the youngster out on loan in La Liga with their sister club Girona to gain experience, but he is understood to be less keen on moving and wants to continue his development at the Etihad and break into the first team.

Goal report that sources close to Brahim have said that the player will be seeking a permanent move away if City don't allow him to stay. And with several clubs having shown an interest, he could have the advantage in any upcoming negotiations.

City, though, named the winger as part of their squad for their US tour earlier this week.

Brahim made 21 appearances for the club last season, only starting once, but he is still believed to be happy at the club, despite the arrival of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City this summer.

It is expected that Mahrez will hinder the starlet's chances, yet he's still bent on sticking around to prove his worth.

City are unwilling to lose Brahim, who, alongside Phil Foden, is rated as their brightest young talent. However, he will have an opportunity to prove he deserves to stay during pre-season affairs.

