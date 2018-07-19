Marc Overmars Warns Former Club Barcelona That Young Ajax Starlet Is 'Not for Sale' This Summer

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Ajax director of football and former Arsenal legend Marc Overmars has warned La Liga giants Barcelona that a number of his players, including promising young player Frenkie de Jong, are not for sale under any circumstances. 

The Catalan giants are reportedly interested in signing the youngster, who managed seven assists in 22 Eredivisie appearances last season, but have so far been unable to make any progress in signing the 21-year-old.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Overmars, who excelled for both Arsenal and Barcelona during his playing career, is adamant that de Jong, as reported by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, is not for sale at any price.

"Frenkie De Jong, Donny van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt are not for sale as far as we are concerned. No, not even for absurd amounts. Let them play 40 matches for Ajax this season."


The former Dutch international winger reaffirmed the club's stance when probed further, confirming that all parties were aware of the Eredivisie's giants stance on the matter.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"Not for sale. And that is what I have communicated to all parties." Overmars is quoted as saying.

The Dutch giants have become accustomed to major European clubs tracking their younger stars, with Tottenham trio Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld all having graduated from their ever impressive academy in recent years.

The Eredivisie team have been a dominating force in Dutch football for some time, however they haven't won the league since 2014, finishing 2nd for the last four seasons.

Their attempts to reclaim the Eredivisie crown have been boosted with the signing of Daley Blind from Manchester United, in a deal worth a reported €16m, which could rise to €20.5m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)