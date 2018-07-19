Newcastle United Boss Rafa Benitez Delays Transfer After Youngster Impresses During Pre-Season

Rafa Benitez has put the the supposed loan move of youngster Sean Longstaff on hold after he impressed the Magpies manager with his pre-season performances.

According to the Chronicle's chief Newcastle writer Lee Ryder, Longstaff's loan move to League One side Portsmouth has been postponed for the time being, with the player sticking with Newcastle's first team as preparations for the new Premier League season continue.

#nufc have postponed Sean Longstaff’s loan move to Portsmouth for now. They will review situation again in two weeks. He will remain with first team for now. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) July 18, 2018

The 20-year-old was a stand out player in the clubs 2-0 win over St Patrick's Athletic on Tuesday evening, scoring Newcastle's opening goal as he was just one of two players to complete the whole 90 minutes for the Magpies.

Benitez was full of praise for the youngster after the game as he spoke to the Chronicle: "For us we gave the youngsters a chance. The main thing with young players is they have to be focused and keep working hard.

"Longstaff did that and he’s been doing well."

Longstaff has been out on loan the past two seasons, first at Kilmarnock, before heading to Lancashire club Blackpool last season.

The youngster enjoyed a successful spell at Bloomfield Road, as he made 42 appearances for the Seasiders, notching eight goals as Gary Bowyer's side finished at a highly respectable 12th position in their first season back in the third tier.

In Ryder's tweet, he mentioned that the club are due to review the situation of Longstaff again in two weeks' time, so the player could still yet go out on loan, but they could be looking for the player to get experience at a higher level.

The Magpies next pre-season fixture will take place on July 24th against Championship side Hull City at the KCOM Stadium where Longstaff will surely feature again.