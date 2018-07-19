Niko Kovac Coy on Benjamin Pavard Move as Report Claims Bayern Have Struck Deal With Stuttgart

Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac has downplayed talk of a reported agreement between the club and Stuttgart over French defender Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard was one of the break out stars at this summer's World Cup, making numerous impressive performances from right back. Naturally a centre back, his versatility attracted multiple suitors from across Europe.

A report has surfaced from German outlet SWR Sport, suggesting that Bayern have reached an agreement with Stuttgart already. The report states that Pavard has signed a contract with the Bundesliga champions that will see him make the move to Munich in 2019.

The fee is believed to be in the region of £31m, which is the release clause included in his current contract at Stuttgart.

Bayern boss Kovac remained coy over the reported move for Pavard, however. Speaking to reporters, via ESPN, the Croatian said: "I can't say anything about this [signing Benjamin Pavard]. Of course, he's a very good player and he showed it at the World Cup."

The Croat also underlined why he felt it wasn't fair for him to talk about other players such as Pavard.

"We have a squad of 22 players - which is a high number - and every player wants to play. It's difficult for a coach to make sure that everyone is happy with their playing time. Because of that, we must not talk about other players."

If the rumours are to be believed and Pavard does depart then the Bundesliga once again faces questions of parity with Bayern signing the best of the rest in the league.