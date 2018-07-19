Rating Every Premier League Club's New Home Kit Ahead of the 2018/19 Season

The 2018/19 season is just weeks away, and, as usual, Premier League clubs have been keeping their fans' boredom at bay by releasing their new strips for the upcoming season.

Some aren't much different from last season's kits. Some are significantly different. Some are just downright ugly. Whichever category of the aforementioned that your club's kit falls into, however, bear in mind that games are won on the pitch and not in shirt sales; nobody will care how your kit looks once the first ball has been kicked.

For now though, before that first ball has been kicked, let's take a look at every Premier League club's fresh threads for the season ahead...

Arsenal

The Gunners, under new management for the first time in over 20 years, embark on a new journey under Unai Emery in what is their last year under Puma.

Arsenal switch to Adidas from the 19/20 season, and it looks like Puma haven't decided to give them one last send off with a nice kit. The squared off chest design, coupled with the unsightly sleeve hoops, make this kit one of the worst in the league for the upcoming season.

4/10

Bournemouth

Eddie Howe's men have arguably one of the best looking kits for the upcoming Premier League season.

The Cherries will embark on their third successive Premier League season wearing a simple but classy Umbro outfit. It is very, very hard to find any faults with this excellent strip.

9/10

Brighton and Hove Albion

Another club becomes a victim of the lazy Nike template design. Brighton's new kit just screams blandness, and looks like it took about five minutes to think up design wise.

1/10

Burnley

Burnley embark on their European tour with a classy kit. Their famous claret and blue design has been stylishly put together by Puma, and should look even better with the Europa League badges adorning it.

Sadly, the sponsor is quite hideous, which has affected their rating.

6/10

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds return to the Premier League with a different coloured home shirt compared to their last top flight exploits, after Vincent Tan reversed his decision to change the home strip to red.

Their blue home shirt oozes class, and epitomises the phrase 'less is more'.

8/10

Chelsea

Barely anything has changed regarding the Blues' home shirt from last season. The only difference this time round are a few red and white lines across the shirt.

There may not be much change in terms of kit, but with Maurizio Sarri and his midfield maestro Jorginho once again by his side, there should be a lot more change on the pitch.

5/10

Crystal Palace

The Eagles have ditched Macron for Puma ahead of the 2018/19 season, and it must be said, they've made a wise decision.

The sportswear giants have implemented a sleek fade onto the south London club's home shirt, creating a nice transition from the shirt to the shorts.

7/10

Everton

One of the most gorgeous kits in the Premier League for the upcoming season, Umbro's work with Everton to make their 2018/19 strip is exceptional.

Everything about it is pure class, apart from that ridicolous looking Angry Birds sleeve sponsor.

Grow up lads...

8/10

Fulham

The Whites celebrate their return to the big time with a very fresh looking home strip indeed.

Having won the Championship play-offs, Fulham continue to have their kits supplied by Adidas, with a simple white strip adorning a black hoop across the midriff their kit for the 18/19 season.

8/10

Huddersfield Town

The Terriers celebrate their unlikely survival story with a classy Umbro strip for their second ever season in the Premier League.

Like Bournemouth, there isn't really much to fault in regards to Huddersfield's strip for the upcoming season; the only thing that could be criticised is the ghastly sponsor.

7/10

Leicester City

Claude Puel's Leicester have switched to Adidas from Puma for the 18/19 season, and what a decision it has turned out to be.

The Foxes home strip is quite literally faultless; the only thing that the King Power faithful can be aggrieved about regarding the strip is the fact that they won't be able to see Riyad Mahrez in it.

10/10

Liverpool

Liverpool's kit is almost identical to their 17/18 strip, apart from the implementation of a collar this time around.

A collar and a button on a football shirt never really sits right with me, personally, but something tells me that the Anfield faithful won't care much about that when they're watching Mohamed Salah run rings around teams in it.

6/10

Manchester City

Again, like Liverpool, almost no change has been made from the Citizens' 17/18 strip apart from the addition of a button.

Aside from that, Pep Guardiola's side will still look very smart in what is a classy kit as they look to defend their Premier League title.

7/10

Manchester United

The Red Devils have made drastic changes to their usual kit colours for the upcoming season. Jose Mourinho's Manchester United have switched their short colour from white to black, and have added black hooped stripes at the bottom of their shirt.





I can't say I'm a fan of the new strip, and many United fans have also voiced their dissatisfaction with the kit.





6/10

Newcastle United

The Magpies survived their first season back in the Premier League with relative ease, and go into their second season back in the big time with a fine choice of kit.

You can't go wrong with black and white stripes if you're a Newcastle supporter, and many of the St James' Park faithful should be happy with Puma's work.

7/10

Southampton

Having narrowly avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth, the Saints will embark on the 2018/19 season with a pretty similar strip to the previous campaign.

Mark Hughes' Southampton have merely abandoned the stripes around the neck and shoulder areas. Inventive lads...





5/10

Tottenham Hotspur

Nike have designed a sleek fade design for Tottenham's 2018/19 season.

In fairness, it looks pretty decent with the shorts and socks included, but as a shirt alone, I doubt many Spurs fans will be buying it...

6/10

Watford

🤙🏽 @richarlison.9 🤙🏽 #watfordfc A post shared by Watford FC (@watfordfcofficial) on Jun 12, 2018 at 6:54am PDT

Watford's usual yellow strip has been touched up with a bit of black, as Adidas have decided to give the Hornets a striped kit in homage to their kits in years gone by.

It looks quite good, it must be said, but that doesn't excuse the fact that all of Watford's players will look like wasps running around the pitch...

7/10

West Ham United

#WelcomeJack A post shared by West Ham United (@westham) on Jul 9, 2018 at 7:46am PDT

Umbro have been on fire in the off season, and they've pulled out another winner with their design for the Hammer's 2018/19 campaign.

A lot more focus on the claret and less on the blue has worked exquisitely; the London Stadium must be itching to see their abundance of new signings donning the classy strip.

8/10

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In my opinion, this shirt, along with Leicester's, are the best that the Premier League will have on offer for the upcoming season.

Nuno's ambitious Wolves side will be attempting to break the top ten on their return to the top flight, and they will unquestionably be doing it in style with this sleek gold design.

9/10