Robert Lewandowski Claims He's Been Unaffected by Man Utd & Real Madrid Transfer Rumours

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has claimed that widespread rumours of a summer exit from the club haven't affected him, despite his deeply disappointing World Cup campaign with Poland.

Speaking ahead of Die Bayern's 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign, the 29-year-old, who has been persistently linked with a summer switch to Real Madrid or Manchester United, claimed he hasn't considered any offers, stating: 

"I didn't think about it [during the World Cup] because I've been playing football for many years and this sort of situation has happened with all my transfers. 

MB Media/GettyImages

"Whether it's from Znicz to Lech [Poznan] or from Lech [Pruszkow] to Borussia Dortmund or from BVB to Bayern. I've learned how to handle these situations. From the very beginning of the group stage, I kept repeating [to my agent]: you are handling this and I'm playing. Do not write about anything and do not call.”


It still remains unclear whether the Polish goal machine will remain at the club for another season, as a move to either La Liga or the Premier League could prove an exciting move for the player. Having won four league titles on the trot with his current side, Lewandowski could well look to move on in order to pursue a new challenge.

In other news, Bayern could be set to sell their promising young winger Kingsley Coman to Arsenal, with French reports claiming that the Gunners have stepped up their interest in the 22-year-old sensation. 


Despite his relative youth, Coman has already won five league titles across three major divisions, and still has his best years ahead of him as he continues to develop.

