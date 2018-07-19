Stoke City Close to Signing of Huddersfield Town's Thomas Ince as £10m Agreement Nears

Stoke City are very close to completing a deal worth £10m for Huddersfield Town star Thomas Ince.

Whilst his exploits in the Championship for Derby County were well documented, Ince never really got going during his season in the top flight for Huddersfield. Ince appeared 33 times for the Terriers, but could only contribute two goals, a tally that disappointed many fans given the winger's talent.

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Stoke are very close to signing the attacker. A deal has reportedly been agreed upon by the two clubs, with the Potters forking out £10m.

Stoke are very close to agreeing a £10m fee with Huddersfield for Tom Ince. Hopeful of finalising personal terms etc in the next few days #scfc #htafc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 19, 2018

It's understood that talks will now take place between Stoke and the player to work out the personal terms of his contract.





The capture of Ince would represent some very impressive business from Stoke. The winger has plenty of Championship experience, and has frequently been considered one of the most exciting players in the second tier.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The step up to the Premier League may have come too early this time however, and Ince will want to help guide the Potters back to the promised land to show that he does belong at the highest level.

Stoke appear to be aiming for an immediate return to the Premier League, and the signing of players such as Ince suggests that they've got no problem spending money to get back there.