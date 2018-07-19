Stoke City Reportedly Eye Move for Huddersfield Town Star Tom Ince Ahead of Championship Campaign

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Stoke City are interested in bringing Huddersfield Town winger Tom Ince to the Bet365 Stadium next season.

The Potters are on the hunt for a new winger, following the departure of their Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri, who moved to Liverpool last week.

Freshly-relegated from the Premier League, the Potters are looking to bounce back to the top tier of English football as soon as possible and Ince's name appears to be on Stoke's wish list, according to Sky Sports News.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The Potters are keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old, who is currently on a pre-season tour with Huddersfield in Germany, ahead of the Terriers' friendly with Dynamo Dresden.

Sky Sports claim that the operation may have implications on Stoke's potential move for Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie. The clubs are thought to be in talks over the former Bournemouth star, with the Potters reportedly ready to table an offer of around £11.5m for the 28-year-old. The Magpies, though, are not willing to let him go for anything less than £15m.

Ince, who scored twice last season for the Terriers, would potentially reunite with Stoke's boss Gary Rowett. The talented winger played under Rowett during his time at Derby County, and impressed enough at the Rams to earn a move to the Premier League.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Ince still has two years remaining on his contract, but due to Huddersfield manager David Wagner's recent signing of Egypt international Ramadan Sobhi from Stoke City, means that the English winger could be forced out the door. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)