Unai Emery Reportedly Set to Make 2 More Summer Signings Ahead of Maiden Premier League Campaign

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly keen on securing two more signings before the end of the summer transfer window. 

The new Gunners boss has been busy in the transfer window since arriving at the club in May with five new signings having already been brought in. Emery has targeted the weak points in the Arsenal squad this summer.

Emery has brought in a goalkeeper in the shape of Berndt Leno, two defensive leaders in Sokratis from Borussia Dortmund and Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus, a defensive midfielder in Lucas Torreira, and Matteo Guendouzi, who is regarded as one for the future.

According to Goal, Emery is looking to bring two players with one being a 'fast, direct winger' to bolster the Gunners attack, with Croatian winger Ivan Perisic likely to be a target for the north Londoners after impressing in the World Cup this summer.

A position for the other transfer target has not yet been disclosed, however, with rumours circulating of a move for Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, the Gunners could finally be set to sign a solid defensive midfielder.

Emery has spent no time is offloading players who have hung around at the club for far too long. Englishman Jack Wilshere recently made a permanent move to West Ham, after he was deemed surplus to requirements by Emery.

Both Danny Welbeck and fan favourite Nacho Monreal have been rumoured to be next out the door at the Emirates, with reports claiming that both are not in the plans of the manager for the upcoming campaign. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)