Unai Emery Reportedly Set to Make 2 More Summer Signings Ahead of Maiden Premier League Campaign

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly keen on securing two more signings before the end of the summer transfer window.

The new Gunners boss has been busy in the transfer window since arriving at the club in May with five new signings having already been brought in. Emery has targeted the weak points in the Arsenal squad this summer.

Many good things and some to improve on yesterday in Borehamwood. Many thanks to all the @Arsenal supporters who were following the game. First steps! COYG! pic.twitter.com/MMyK4sp7XS — Unai Emery (@UnaiEmery_) July 15, 2018

Emery has brought in a goalkeeper in the shape of Berndt Leno, two defensive leaders in Sokratis from Borussia Dortmund and Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus, a defensive midfielder in Lucas Torreira, and Matteo Guendouzi, who is regarded as one for the future.

According to Goal, Emery is looking to bring two players with one being a 'fast, direct winger' to bolster the Gunners attack, with Croatian winger Ivan Perisic likely to be a target for the north Londoners after impressing in the World Cup this summer.

First steps at Colney. Ready to make many more tomorrow. Moving forward, come on @Arsenal ! pic.twitter.com/24tSS38oVg — Unai Emery (@UnaiEmery_) July 3, 2018

A position for the other transfer target has not yet been disclosed, however, with rumours circulating of a move for Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, the Gunners could finally be set to sign a solid defensive midfielder.

Emery has spent no time is offloading players who have hung around at the club for far too long. Englishman Jack Wilshere recently made a permanent move to West Ham, after he was deemed surplus to requirements by Emery.

Both Danny Welbeck and fan favourite Nacho Monreal have been rumoured to be next out the door at the Emirates, with reports claiming that both are not in the plans of the manager for the upcoming campaign.