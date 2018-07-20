Brighton & Hove Albion Confirm Midfielder Solly March Has Signed New 2-Year Deal at the Club

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed winger Solly March to a new two-year contract extension.

The player's previous deal was set to expire in 2020, but the parties have agreed for him to remain with the side for a further two years.

March turned 24 this Friday and has been treated to a neat birthday present following his solid performances for the Seagulls last season.

"Brighton & Hove Albion winger Solly March has signed a contract extension with the club - keeping him with the Seagulls until June 2022," the side announced via their website.


"March, who celebrates his 24th birthday today, made 36 Premier League appearances for Albion last season and scored his first top-flight goal against AFC Bournemouth back in September 2017."


“I couldn't have asked for a better birthday present," March added. "It’s nice to know that I’ve got another four years at the club, and now I can knuckle down and get going again.

“I know that I’ve got four more years at the club, so I don’t need to worry about anything and I can just focus on playing football. It’s nice to play for my local club - I was born and raised in Sussex, so it makes it that extra bit special."

