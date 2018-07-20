Fabinho Jokes That He Will Try to Convince Former Superstar Teammate to Join Liverpool This Summer

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has joked that he will 'slowly' try to convince France star Kylian Mbappé to join him at the Reds over the summer.

Fabinho, who joined Liverpool in a £39m deal earlier this summer, is a former teammate of Mbappé following the duo's time together at AS Monaco.

Liverpool have already brought Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson into the club this summer, but Fabinho is now keen for Mbappé to join that list.

"He [Mbappe] has already said this season he will remain at PSG, but I will try to slowly to convince him to come over," Fabinho said, per the Guardian.

The pair still keep in touch and Fabinho revealed that the young superstar sent him a congratulatory text message when he completed his move to Liverpool earlier this summer.

He added: "Kylian Mbappe sent me a text message congratulating me for coming to Liverpool. Unfortunately I have not had a chance to congratulate him for what he did during this World Cup.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"What France did was fantastic. What Mbappe did in two years of professional football is amazing. He is a phenomenon and needs to be congratulated, and as soon as I have the chance I will."

Meanwhile, the midfielder has also spoken about his excitement ahead of the new season, insisting that Liverpool players 'will do our best' to win the Premier League.

“We have a very good team and I believe we will be able to fight for the title. I have just started with my team mates but I can see we have excellent players, an excellent manager and a very good group.

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

"I followed Liverpool last season because the way they played was very exciting – their quick transitions, the counterattacking, the way they played from the defence to the opposition net, it was fantastic to watch. We have to carry on that way this season so it will be very important for us to follow that through.

“I understand Manchester City are the champions and produced excellent football last season, but we will do our best to get the title from them and make everyone here happy.

"I have spoken quite often to Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy since I arrived, mainly Bernardo. I told him that although we are friends I will be harsh on him when we play against each other! I am pleased they are playing in England and we will be living close by.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"Off the pitch we are very good friends but on the pitch is a different story. I have never had the chance to play against a team which had a good friend playing for them before.”

