'He's Come Back Even Worse': Liverpool Fans React to Forward's Performance in Pre-Season Match

Liverpool continued their pre-season preparations ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers on Thursday night.

The signs were generally positive for Jurgen Klopp's side, particularly with the exciting subplot of Alisson's impending record transfer from Roma as the match was played, but the positives were not enough to stop some Liverpool fans from giving striker Divock Origi an impassioned bashing for his performance.

The Belgian forward has returned to Anfield this summer, following the end of his loan spell with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg last term, and was handed a place in Klopp's starting lineup for that match at Ewood Park alongside Dominic Solanke in attack.

It continued Klopp's approach which is often the norm for many clubs during pre-season of rotating the team and playing different sides in each half of the match, with Origi replaced at half-time, but his showing provided more than enough for unimpressed Liverpool fans to take to Twitter in response to the striker's performance.

It is safe to say that the majority of responses were not in favour of Origi, with a number of fans calling for the Belgian to be sold while the transfer window is still open.

Origi arrived at Anfield in 2014 from Lille, following some impressive performances in Ligue 1 and for the Belgium national team, but has struggled to make any such impact on Merseyside.

Out-of-favour pair Daniel Sturridge and Lazar Markovic were on target as Liverpool beat Blackburn 2-0 in a pre-season friendly.



The forward has only actually spent one full season at Anfield since his move four years ago, having remained on loan at Lille for the first season after the deal was sealed with Liverpool, before being sent to Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg last year.

Judging by the responses of many on Twitter to Origi's return, it appears that few at Anfied are hoping to see the Belgian stick around much longer. Here is a selection of responses to Origi's performance in the pre-season outing.