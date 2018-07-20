Report: Juan Carlos Osorio Leaning Toward Leaving Mexico National Team

Juan Carlos Osorio will make his decison on whether to stay as the Mexico national team manager in the coming days, and he will likely leave El Tri.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 20, 2018

Juan Carlos Osorio will make his decison on whether to stay as the Mexico national team manager in the coming days, and he will likely leave El Tri, reports ESPN Deportes. 

According to ESPN Deportes, he is leaning toward leaving with multiple offers from other national teams. There are also unconfirmed reports he could take the United States national team position, reports the site. After a July 11 meeting, Mexico reportedly gave Osorio a 10-day period to reflect on a new contract offer. 

Goal.com reported Osorio turned down the contract extension.

Another possible job for Osorio would be with the Colombia national team — his home nation — if Jose Pekerman does not stay. He made comments to the newspaper El Pais that he would make his decision quickly. 

The 56-year-old Osorio has held the Mexico job since 2015. 

Mexico finished the World Cup in 12th place overall after losing to Brazil 2–0 in the Round of 16. El Tri started off the tournament with a surprise 1–0 victory over 2014 World Cup champion Germany.

