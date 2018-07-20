Liverpool Fans Praise Star Midfielder and Beg Jurgen Klopp to Keep Him at the Club

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

He may not be the most important player in this Liverpool side, but Georginio Wijnaldum is slowly becoming a fans' favourite at Anfield. 

The Dutch midfielder, with a little help from the Liverpool social media team, helped create a video to show fans what goes on behind the scenes at Melwood, Liverpool's training ground.

The four-minute video gave a lot of people an insight into the current mood of the Liverpool camp ahead of their pre-season tour in America which starts tomorrow. 

However, what it also did was show the Wijnaldum's general likeability around Liverpool, and prove why so many Reds fans endear to him.

From being at the centre of the banter amongst the Liverpool players, or displaying a kindness and affection to Carol and Caroline in the Reds' tea room - a trait which is not often present amongst many top-level footballers - Liverpool fans have reacted very positively to the 27-year-old's charismatic nature. 

And with the summer arrivals of Naby Keita and Fabinho which could limit the Dutchman's game time this season, Liverpool fans around the globe have reminded the club and Jurgen Klopp how much affection they have for Wijnaldum, and how gutted and angry they would be if one of their fan favourites was to be sold.

Here are the best reactions to the video...

Jurgen Klopp's men leave for America on Saturday, where they will play three Stateside games ahead of the new Premier League season.

They face Klopp's old side Borussia Dortmund on 22nd July at the Bank of America Stadium, before taking on the two Manchester club - City and United - on the 26th and 28th respectively. They kick-off the new league season with a home tie against West Ham on August 12th. 

