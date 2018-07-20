Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Explains How Playing at Anfield Helped Convince Him to Join Reds

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has revealed that playing against the Reds at Anfield in the Champions League last season was one of the factors that helped influence his decision to join the club, after experiencing the incredible atmosphere firsthand.

The Brazilian, who became the most expensive goalkeeper in history when he completed his £67m move from Roma on Thursday night, was part of a Roma side that shipped five goals against a rampant Liverpool last season and sees the move as a chance for personal growth.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"Liverpool are a team with a habit of winning, that have fanatical fans that are behind the team in every game," Alisson told the club's official website.

"Playing against them last year in the Champions League, I was able to experience that atmosphere and that game had an influence on me," he added.

"Once I heard they were interested in me, I started thinking about the possibility of playing for Liverpool. I'm coming from a club where I was very happy and I'm sure I'll be very happy here.

"I'll give my all to give something back to the fans and join this team because it's a developing group achieving great things.

"They got to the Champions League final and that's something that motivates me, to be part of a group that competes at a high level. I believe this is going to add a great deal to my career in terms of professional growth, so I can add something to the team for the team to grow even further because it's a massive club.

"When you make an important decision like this it's not just a decision to change clubs, it practically changes your entire life, my family's life, my wife, my daughter.

"That game [for Roma at Anfield] definitely did have an influence but I also watched other games. I've seen other games where I could see the way Klopp had the team playing. That has made me really excited to be part of this group."