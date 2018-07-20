Melissa Reddy Provides Latest Update on Liverpool's Move for France Star Nabil Fekir

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

Liverpool could still sign Lyon and France star before the transfer window shuts despite the saga being drawn out for a number of month, according to Joe.co.uk's senior football correspondent Melissa Reddy.

The 25-year-old had been set for a move to Anfield earlier in the summer but the deal was scuppered after the discovery of a knee problem during the medical.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Since the initial transfer fell through, Lyon have cast doubt on a possible deal after releasing a statement stating that Fekir will present the World Cup trophy to the home fans ahead of the first game of the season.

Reddy, however, has said that the Reds remain keen on signing the French international. 

Speaking to the Anfield Wrap as quoted by the Express, she stated: "I think Liverpool thought so highly of him and obviously the deal was at such at an advanced stage. 


"For it to fall short at a medical and the time it happened, they had no time to do anything after the medical results came in because he was flying with France. 


"They would have felt a sense of letting the player down. No party involved wanted that to be the end of it, that result, that conclusion.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

"It's how you work around the terms of the deal. Is it possible to do a loan deal or is it still permanent but only two years? There's all these things you need to solve."


Reddy continued, saying: "When Liverpool have really liked a player and there's been complications and hardships, they find a way. The only thing is, this wasn't a 'we disagree on figures, we disagree on wages' - it's a medical thing.

"I think if there is some sort of way to get the player and protect their best interests as a club, they'll find a way to do it."

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

So far this window Liverpool have completed the signings of Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Xherdan Shaqiri, all of which totalled over £120m. Alisson's signing broke the world record fee for a goalkeeper and has addressed what fans considered to be a key weakness in the side.

