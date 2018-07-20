Petr Cech's Agent Gives Update on Future of Arsenal Goalkeeper Following Chelsea Rumours

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is yet to receive an offer to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer, his agent has confirmed. That is despite rumoured interest from former club Chelsea, who are looking to replace Real Madrid-bound Thibaut Courtois.





Cech's place at Arsenal has also come under threat following the £19m signing of German international Bernd Leno this summer.

But speaking to ESPN, agent Viktor Kolar seemed to put a dampener on the idea that his client could be on the move in the coming weeks.

"It is always busy during every transfer window around Petr Cech, as a great Premier League person," Kolar said.

"However, he maximally focuses on the new season at Arsenal, no specific offer is available."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

David Ospina is the more likely Arsenal goalkeeper to leave the club before the end of the transfer window, with the Colombian stopper relegated to third choice following Leno's arrival.

It remains to be seen where he might go, though, after speculation has put him 'close' to joining both Boca Juniors and Besiktas at various points this month.

Ospina's agent Lucas Jaramillo commented last week that 'several clubs' are interested in his client, but arranging a transfer has not been easy because of Arsenal's asking price and finding a new team willing to match his current contract in north London.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"There are several clubs interested in David, but leaving Arsenal is not easy because they're team that pays well and asks a lot for the player," Jaramillo said.

"We must add that he has a contract for two more years. The priority is Europe, but as I say, we have to wait."