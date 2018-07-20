Real Madrid has officially unveiled Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior at the Bernabeu following his €45m arrival from Flamengo, a deal that initially agreed and confirmed over a year in advance back in May 2017.

Vinicius was just a 16-year-old at the time, making Real's €45m investment a huge statement of intent and show of faith in the winger's talent and potential.

But his age meant that the player was unable to make the switch to Europe to complete the transfer until his 18th birthday, which he celebrated last week.

He has already been training with his new teammates. And, having undergone a successful medical, Vinicius sat alongside Real president Florentino Perez to put pen to paper on his Blancos contract and hold up the club's iconic shirt bearing his name.

Vinicius, who left Flamengo partway through the ongoing 2018 Brazilian season to move to Spain, is the second unveiling that Real have held this week following the €30m capture of 22-year-old Real Sociedad right-back Alvaro Odriozola.

Both players represent a continuation of Real's current transfer policy. The club has not made a Galactico-type signing since James Rodriguez in 2014 and has remained committed to buying younger players to develop rather chasing elite superstars.

It was reported earlier this week that even Cristiano Ronaldo leaving for Juventus won't tempt the club to resort to old ways, potentially derailing rumoured interest in Eden Hazard as Chelsea will not sell for anything other than a Galactico fee.

At €45m, Vinicius is actually the most expensive Real signing since Rodriguez in 2014.