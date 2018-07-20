Report Claims Philippe Coutinho Has Convinced Chelsea Star to Join Him at Barcelona

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on a move to sign Brazilian winger Willian from Chelsea.

There has been rumours of bids from Barcelona in recent days, while Willian's Brazil teammate Philippe Coutinho has apparently helped convinced the Chelsea star to make the move during their time together at the World Cup in Russia over the summer.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, who cite 'Brazilian media' as their source, Coutinho has convinced Willian and has made the move even easier now that he has an EU passport, obtained through his marriage. He now frees up a non-EU space in the Barcelona squad for Willian to take.

Willian has been at Stamford Bridge for five years, during which time he has made 236 appearances for the Blues, scoring 44 goals in a Chelsea career that has seen him win the Premier League twice, as well as the FA Cup and the League Cup.

"Well, they are excellent players with a lot of quality," Willian told the Evening Standard when asked about potentially linking up with Brazil teammates at Barcelona recently. “In addition to great players, they are very good friends."

He also briefly touched on the rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona, whilst also insisting that it was 'not the time' to address them properly.

"People speculate a lot. We see a lot of things on the internet, but this is not the time to talk about this. I've not received any information about that. I'm trying to focus on my performance, playing for Brazil."